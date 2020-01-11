Desktop Virtualization Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2018-2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Desktop Virtualization Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”new report to its research database.

Based on type, the market has been further classified into Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Remote Desktop Services (RDS). The DaaS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

This report studies the Desktop Virtualization market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Desktop Virtualization market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Desktop Virtualization market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Desktop Virtualization.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Ericom Software

Evolve IP

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

Microsoft

Ncomputing

Oracle

Parallels International

Red Hat

VMware

Market Segment by Type, covers

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS)

Remote Desktop Services (RDS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

