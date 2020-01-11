Digital Logistics Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Digital Logistics Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Logistics is the most important activity among the components of the business and Supply Chain Management (SCM) system. The dynamic logistics environment and significant need of digital technologies is defining new era for managing logistics. Developments in the communication technologies have made the world a closer space where the speed and accuracy of the operations are the key factors for sustainability. Speedy transactions, flexibility of operations, scalability of resources and business transparency are the need of current logistics environment. Digital logistics market has provided various opportunities to solution providers in transforming traditional logistics strategies to well synchronized, efficient and effective model for managing the movement of goods.

This report studies the Digital Logistics Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Digital systems offer a life time management of assets (materials, vehicles, labor etc.) and also enable users to find out the real-time location, availability and movement of assets. Users and suppliers are able to share information about products and prices through web portals and thus able to manage the resources optimally. Transportation management is the one of the major functions of these logistics which minimizes transit cost and maximizes service delivery to the customers. The other important function constitutes of warehouse management that holds the key for every supply chain wherein the entire focus is towards movement and storage of materials within the warehouse. Digital logistics market systems are being used to create visibility within warehouse and associated processes such as order processing, financial transactions, shipping, dispatch and picking. Logistics information helps in identifying the crucial bottlenecks and hence facilitates in critical decision making.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Technological advancements in the past few decades have inevitably led to the potential growth of the industry across the globe. The increasing customer expectation, along with measures to control the logistics cost is playing a vital role in shaping the future of the digital logistics market. The digital logistics market is growing at a constant pace. Since various organizations are gradually adopting these solutions, while innovation and availability of new technologies are generating strong traction across all the emerging venues, owing to the growing need of connectivity on a real-time basis. Furthermore, the technology is expected to bring in integration capabilities of analytical software tools with the existing systems; and such applications will further enhance the growth of revenues, while ensuring customer privacy and assets security.

The global Digital Logistics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Logistics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Highlights of the Global Digital Logistics report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Digital Logistics market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

