Disaster Recovery as a Service Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2018-2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”new report to its research database.

The demand for DRaaS is majorly driven by increased flexibility and automation capabilities. With an increase in the adoption rate of cloud-based solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the Disaster Recovery as a Service market is expected to grow rapidly.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Disaster Recovery as a Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Disaster Recovery as a Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

The CSPs segment is expected to dominate the service provider segment of the Disaster Recovery as a Service market and contribute the largest market share, whereas the managed service providers (MSPs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The global Disaster Recovery as a Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 39.7% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Disaster Recovery as a Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Request Free Sample Research Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/443457

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Microsoft

Sungard as

Iland

Infrascale

Bluelock

Recovery Point

NTT Communications

Amazon Web Services

Acronis

Cable and Wireless Communications

Tierpoint

Geminare

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service-Market-2018-by-Manufacturers-Countries-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2023.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Backup and Recovery

Real-time Replication

Data Protection

Professional Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/443457

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Global most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook