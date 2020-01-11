Door Phone Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Door Phone Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 145 pages with table and figures in it.

Door phones are a necessity in a modern household. They are simple in structure and are relatively inexpensive. Door phones can be used for both voice communication as well as video communication and are used in apartments, single-family residences or residential buildings, and others. Door phones can also be used in factories as well as different communities to identify the visitors. Video door phone is constructed using power line communication channels. Door phones installed indoors are linked to video door phones outside via the power line.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in the market is the growing construction of residential properties in the US. There has been a surge in residential construction in the US over the last few years and this is anticipated to boost the demand for the installation of door phones for security purposes in the privately-owned houses over the next several years.

This report studies the Door Phone Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Door Phone market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The global door phone market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of over 300 vendors operating and selling door phones across the world. The market leaders prioritize product innovation by focusing on RandD facilities and investments. Several new entrants also have a presence in the global door phone market. While the leading vendors have larger resources and diversified distribution networks, smaller companies are entering into partnerships with global distributors. The majority of smaller vendors lack strong retail presence, which limits them mostly to online selling. In contrast, larger global players have a comparative advantage in terms of global presence and brand recognition.

The global Door Phone market is valued at – – million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach – – million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of – -% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Door Phone.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Aiphone

FERMAX

Honeywell

Legrand

Panasonic

1byone Products

ABB Genway

Axis Communications

Guangdong Anjubao

Hikvision

FARBELL

Samsung

Schneider

TCS

Urmet Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Audio

Video

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

apartments

single-family residences

residential buildings

others

