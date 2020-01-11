Global Data Discovery Market 2018-2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Data Discovery Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 130 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Data Discovery Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

data discovery software and services are rapidly taking over from traditional Business Intelligence (BI) tools, which cannot be utilized and accessed without help from the technical staff. Major drivers of the data discovery market are rising trends of self-service BI tools and generating insights and discovering trends from increasing volume of data. The data discovery market faces challenges, such as security and privacy concerns and shifting from traditional architecture to new systems. Major factors that is restraining the growth of the market is unclear Returns on Investment (RoI).

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/445739

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Data Discovery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Discovery market by product type and applications/end industries.

On-premises deployment model has a higher adoption, as compared to the cloud deployment model. This is mainly because of it attributes, such as confidentiality and privacy parameters to the organizational data. The Baking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment has shown the largest market share in vertical segment, where solutions are used to predict to tackle issues, such as insufficient data modeling capabilities. It helps identify potential customer segments, trap them with effective offers, and come up with the most efficient investment plan. However, the manufacturing industry is poised to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, which will help them in streaming real-time analytics ingesting from sensors and devices in the factory environment.

The global Data Discovery market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Discovery.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Tableau Software, Inc.

Datawatch Corporation

Datameer, Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

SAP SE.

Cloudera, Inc.

Birst, Inc.

Clearstory Data

Platfora

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

Microstrategy, Inc.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Data-Discovery-Market-2018-by-Manufacturers-Countries-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2023.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Risk management

Customer experience management

Social network analysis

Cost optimization

Supply chain management and procurement

Sales and marketing optimization

Asset management

Others (workforce management, network management, and optimization)

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/445739

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook