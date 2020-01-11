Global Deception Technology Market Report 2018 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Deception Technology Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 129 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Deception Technology Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Deception technology is an emerging category of cyber security defense. Deception technology products can detect, analyze, and defend against zero-day and advanced attacks, often in real time. They are automated, accurate, and provide insight into malicious activity within internal networks which may be unseen by other types of cyber defense. Deception technology enables a more proactive security posture by seeking to deceive the attackers, detect them and then defeat them, allowing the enterprise to return to normal operations.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Deception Technology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Deception Technology market by product type and applications/end industries.

The deception technology market is segmented by component, deception stack, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The solution segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2016. Moreover, the service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as today’s organizations are adopting the advanced technologies such as IoT and BYOD. This results in increase in cyber-attacks and creates demands for more comprehensive security solutions and services that would help customers to secure their IT infrastructure.

The data security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the network security segment accounts for the largest share of the deception technology market in 2016. The cloud-based deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market size in 2017. Moreover, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Deception Technology market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Deception Technology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Rapid7

Logrhythm

Trapx Security

Attivo Networks

Illusive Networks

Cymmetria

Guardicore

Allure Security Technology

Topspin Security

Varmour

Smokescreen Technologies

Acalvio Technologies

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

