Global Digital Assurance Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecasts to 2023

The major drivers of the market include increasing digital transformation initiatives, increasing use of DevOps and agile application development methodologies, increasing test automation for lower operational costs and enhanced quality assurance, and increasing Application Programming Interface (API) monitoring in the digital economy.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Assurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Assurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Digital Assurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Assurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Capgemini

Micro Focus

Accenture

Cognizant

Cigniti

Hexaware

SQS

TCS

Wipro

Market Segment by Type, covers

Application Programming Interface (API) testing

Functional testing

Network testing

Performance testing

Security testing

Usability testing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

