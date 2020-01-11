Global Digital Forensics Market 2018 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Digital Forensics Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”new report to its research database.

The demand for digital forensics is likely to be driven by various factors, such as the increasing instances of cyber-attacks on enterprise devices, massive use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and stringent regulations.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Forensics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Forensics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The computer forensics segment is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2017. Advancements in technologies have intensified the sophistication of attacks on digital devices, such as computers and laptops. Computer forensics deals with the identification, preservation, collection, analysis, and reporting on evidence found on such devices. The cloud forensics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The global Digital Forensics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Forensics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accessdata

Cellebrite

MSAB

Opentext (Guidance Software)

Oxygen Forensics

ADF Solutions

Coalfire

Digital Detective Group

Logrhythm

Magnet Forensics

Paraben

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government and defense

Banking

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

