Global Digital Inspection Growing Demand 2018 to 2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Digital Inspection Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”new report to its research database.

The digital inspection market has been segmented on the basis of dimension into 2D and 3D. 3D accounted for a larger share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. 3D helps overcome the limitations of 2D techniques and offers added advantages to manufacturers to inspect beyond 2 planes of a product and volumetric height, allowing for 100% inspection and detection of defects in a product.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Inspection market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Inspection market by product type and applications/end industries.

The digital inspection market has been segmented on the basis of technology into machine vision, metrology, and NDT. Metrology accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The demand for metrology is driven by the rising need for accurate inspection of 3D data used for modeling and analysis of 3D models, growing focus on quality control, inability of traditional measurement devices to address several manufacturing issues, and growing automation and in-line metrology. The market for NDT is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to the continuous advancements in electronics, and automation and robotics, and the increasing adoption of IoT solutions.

The global Digital Inspection market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Inspection.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Request Free Sample Research Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/443448

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

General Electric

Mistras Group

Olympus

Hexagon

Cognex

Nikon

Zetec

Faro Technologies

Basler

Omron

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Digital-Inspection-Market-2018-by-Manufacturers-Countries-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2023.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Electronics and Semiconductor

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Energy and Power

Public Infrastructure

Food and Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/443448

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Global most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook