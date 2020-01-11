Global Drone Services Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2018-2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Drone Services Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Based on industry, the infrastructure segment of the drone services market is projected to witness highest growth, owing to the increasing use of drones in the infrastructure industry for a broad range services, such as aerial photography and remote sensing, data acquisition and analytics, and mapping and surveying, among others. The agriculture industry is also one of the major segments in the drone services market, as drone-based services such as crop monitoring, inspection, and pesticide spraying are widely being adopted in this industry.

One of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the drone services market is the increasing demand for drone services for monitoring and inspection across various industries.

This report studies the Drone Services Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast. Find the complete Drone Services market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Drone Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Drone Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Drone Services market is valued at – – million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach – – million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of – -% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Drone Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Airware, Inc.

Aerobo

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Sky-Futures Ltd.

Sensefly Ltd.

Unmanned Experts Inc.

Sharper Shape Inc.

Dronedeploy Inc.

Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc.

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fixed wing Drone

Multirotor Drone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerial Photography and Remote Sensing

Data Acquisition and Analytics

Mapping and Surveying

3D Modeling

Disaster Risk Management and Mitigation

Inspection and Environmental Monitoring

Product Delivery

Others

Highlights of the Global Drone Services report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Drone Services market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

