Global Islamic Financing Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type And Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Islamic Financing Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Islamic banking or Islamic finance is banking or financing activity that complies with sharia (Islamic law) and its practical application through the development of Islamic economics. Some of the modes of Islamic banking/finance include Mudarabah(Profit sharing and loss bearing), Wadiah (safekeeping), Musharaka (joint venture), Murabahah (cost plus), and Ijara (leasing).

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Islamic Financing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Islamic Financing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Sharia prohibits riba, or usury, defined as interest paid on all loans of money. Investment in businesses that provide goods or services considered contrary to Islamic principles (e.g. pork or alcohol) is also haraam (“sinful and prohibited”).

The global Islamic Financing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Islamic Financing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Al Rajhi Bank

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Al Baraka Banking

Dubai Islamic Bank

Emirates NBD

HSBC

Kuwait Finance House

NBAD

NCB

Qatar International Islamic Bank

Samba Financial Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Banking Assets

Sukuk Outstanding

Islamic Funds’ Assets

Takaful Contributions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual

Commercial

Government

International

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Islamic Financing market.

Chapter 1, to describe Islamic Financing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Islamic Financing, with sales, revenue, and price of Islamic Financing, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Islamic Financing, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Islamic Financing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Islamic Financing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

