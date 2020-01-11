MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Mobile Engagement Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”new report to its research database.

Major factors driving the market include increasing use of mobile device applications and growing focus on the mobile first strategy.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Engagement market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Engagement market by product type and applications/end industries.

Financial services vertical in the mobile engagement market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The global Mobile Engagement market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Engagement.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

SALESFORCE

ORACLE

ADOBE

VIBES

SELLIGENT

URBAN AIRSHIP

APPBOY

LOCALYTICS

SWRVE

TAPJOY

MARKETO

Market Segment by Type, covers

SMS and MMS

Push Notification

In-App Messaging

E-mail

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial Services

Communication

Retail

Medical

Education

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

