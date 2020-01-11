Growth of Database Encryption in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2018-2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Database Encryption Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 128 pages with table and figures in it.

The extensive usage of mobile devices, social media, and virtual storage among organizations and consumers has generated huge data which is vulnerable to loss. Such sensitive information is stored in the form of database and is warehoused in data centers or in virtual storages. Furthermore, companies store these databases in heterogeneous environments, ranging from business networks to diverse type of clouds. However, this vast and sensitive information is vulnerable to loss and breaches with the rising number of cyber-attacks. Thus, this encourages organizations to adopt robust database encryption software that offers multilevel encryption, regardless of the heterogeneous environment.

This report studies the Database Encryption Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Database Encryption market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Database Encryption market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Database Encryption market by product type and applications/end industries.

Small- and medium-sized businesses are estimated to exhibit the highest adoption rate; the wide adoption of cloud-based database will present the new opportunities and growth prospects to drive the database encryption market in future. Various database encryption types such as transparent/external encryption, column level encryption, file system encryption, application level encryption, and key management features allow users to encrypt the confidential business and private data according to their needs. Some of the major players offering database encryption solutions with these features include IBM, Symantec Corporation, HP, Microsoft Corporation, Sophos, Vormetric, McAfee (Intel Security), and Net App.

The global Database Encryption market is valued at – – million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach – – million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of – -% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Database Encryption.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

International Business Machines Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Intel Security (Mcafee)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Netapp, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Company

Vormetric

Sophos Ltd

Gemalto

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transparent Encryption

Column-level Encryption

File-system Encryption

Application- Level Encryption

Key Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMBs

Enterprises

Highlights of the Global Database Encryption report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Database Encryption market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

