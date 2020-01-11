Growth of DDoS Protection in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2018-2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global DDoS Protection Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 145 pages with table and figures in it.

The hybrid deployment mode is gaining a high traction in the market, as mitigating all DDoS attacks is challenging. The hybrid deployment mode safeguards critical enterprise data on-premises and stores other data in the cloud environment. Hybrid deployment solutions protect organizations’ IT infrastructure from multi-vector DDoS attacks before these attacks snowball into a huge problem. Enterprises can retain all their critical data and intellectual properties within their premises and ensure their safety from network-based, protocol-based, and application-based DDoS attacks.

This report studies the DDoS Protection Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete DDoS Protection market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the DDoS Protection market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DDoS Protection market by product type and applications/end industries.

To ensure each node of organizations’ infrastructure is protected, the DDoS protection and mitigation market is classified into application areas that include network, application, database, and endpoint. The application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Cybercriminals are using innovative hacking tools to attack organizations’ network infrastructure and block all the legitimate traffic. DDoS attacks disrupt the functioning of enterprises and can cause loss es amounting to millions. The extensive adoption of DDoS protection solutions and services among enterprises across various verticals, such as retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, can be dedicated to the increasing awareness of mitigating devastating volumetric attacks.

The global DDoS Protection market is valued at – – million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach – – million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of – -% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of DDoS Protection.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Arbor Networks

Akamai Technologies

F5 Networks

Imperva

Radware

Huawei Technologies

Corero Network Security

Neustar

Cloudflare

Nexusguard

A10 Networks

Fortinet

Verisign

Zenedge

Sucuri

Sitelock

Flowmon Networks

Stackpath

Dosarrest Internet Security

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Design and Integration

Consulting and Advisory

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Network

Application

Database

Endpoint

Highlights of the Global DDoS Protection report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the DDoS Protection market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

