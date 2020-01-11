Growth of Travel Insurance Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Travel Insurance Market Analysis 2013-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Travel insurance is insurance that is intended to cover medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one’s own country. Travel insurance protects the financial investment in a trip, including lost baggage and trip cancellation. Travelers may be more likely to avoid travel when sick if they know their financial investment in the trip is protected.

This report studies the Travel Insurance Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Travel Insurance market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Travel Insurance: Travel Insurance Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

The global Travel Insurance market will reach — Million USD in 2019 and CAGR –% 2019-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Travel Insurance by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Medical expense

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Property Damage

Others

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Allianz

Munich RE

Generali

AXA

Hanse Merkur

Groupama

Mapfre Asistencia

AIG

CSA Travel Protection

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

MH Ross

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

Pingan Baoxian

STARR

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Domestic Tourism

Oversea Tourism

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

