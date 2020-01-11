Household Appliances: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2018-2023
Household appliances is a multi-billion dollar industry run by some huge brands, and this industry in divided product wise into 5 segments namely Cooking appliances, Refrigeration, Laundry, Home Comfort and Others. There are a lot of products in the home appliances market and some of them include washing machines, fridges, TVs, air conditioners, heaters, etc. These products are in the market just to help consumers out with their day-to-day life. Increased awareness about the climate, growing number of consumers is demanding energy and resource-efficient products. Households also tend to be smaller in terms of space and number of individuals, and many consumers have decreasing time in completing housework, hence this is where global household appliances come in place.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Household Appliances in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Bosch
Electrolux
General Electric
Gree Electric
Haier
Hitachi
LG Electronics
Panasonic
Samsung Electronics
Sharp Corporation
Siemens
Tiger
Toshiba Corporation
V-Guard
Whirlpool
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cooking Appliances
Refrigeration
Laundry
Home Comfort
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Online Retail
Offline Retail
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Household Appliances market.
Chapter 1, to describe Household Appliances Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Household Appliances, with sales, revenue, and price of Household Appliances, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Household Appliances, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Household Appliances market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Household Appliances sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source