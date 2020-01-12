AC & DC Power Supply Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Global AC & DC Power Supply Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of AC & DC Power Supply market are development in smart grid & micro grid technologies, growth in electronics industry and advancement s in enabling technologies. The major restraining factor are limitations in development of digital power and growing popularity of wireless charging. Trends in Digital Power Conversion AC-DC Power Supplies and DC-DC Modules report has identified a number of emerging areas of opportunity where digital power management is projected to make inroads and provide control functions preferable to traditional analog power conversion. Among them are software-defined power architectures, the smart grid, micro-grids and data centers. Power supply is an electrical device that supplies electric power to an electrical load. The primary function of a power supply is to convert electric current from a source to the correct voltage, current, and frequency to power the load. DC power supplies use AC mains electricity as an energy source. Such power supplies will employ a transformer to convert the input voltage to a higher or lower AC voltage. There are many key advantages of global AC-DC power supply market such as the first advantage of AC power over DC is in power transmission, DC machines required brushes and commutators to operate whereas AC doesn’t need and AC’s one more benefit is power generation whereas in DC it is complicated.

The regional analysis of Global AC & DC Power Supply Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted the dominant share in the global AC & DC Power Supply market. Europe witnessing considerable share of the total revenue in 2016. The demand for AC & DC Power Supply is on a satisfactory rise in Latin America over the coming years. Asia-Pacific anticipated rapid increasing share during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market player that involves in the market are:

B&K Precision

Camtec Systemelektronik

Channel well Technology Co. Ltd.

Cosel Europe France

DEUTRONIC

EPS Stromversorgung

FEAS GmbH

Globtek

HiTek Power GmbH

Keithley Instruments

LAMBDA

Lineage Power

Mean Well

MGV

Micropower Direct

AMETEK Programmable Power

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Supply Type:

External AC-DC Power Supply

Embedded AC-DC Power Supply

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Equipment

Electrical Equipment

Military & Aerospace

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global AC & DC Power Supply Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. AC & DC Power Supply, by Supply Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. AC & DC Power Supply, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. AC & DC Power Supply, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. AC & DC Power Supply Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. AC & DC Power Supply Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. AC & DC Power Supply, by Supply Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. AC & DC Power Supply, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. External AC-DC Power Supply

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Embedded AC-DC Power Supply

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

