Advanced Airport Technologies -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

This report covers the Asia-Pacific markets for electronic, electro-optical and other modern security technologies used in airports, principally air/ground traffic management and control systems; airport communications; security, fire protection and other emergency response systems; passenger, baggage and cargo control systems and other modern security technologies.

Airports need advanced airport technologies to provide better safety and security. Passenger, baggage and cargo handling and control is expected to hold the largest share in the advanced airport technologies market in the future due to the deployment of these systems at new airports and also at airports in the process of expansion. Security, fire protection and other emergency response equipment are expected to grow at the fastest rate as new technologies such as millimeter wave technology and terahertz imaging are being deployed in some of the world’s major airports in Asia-Pacific; this trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region has emerging countries such as China and India, which are going to dominate the air transport sector in the near future. In addition, various prominent players operate in this region, such as ADB SAFEGATE, Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc (Tyco International plc), NEC Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG (Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics), Smiths Detection Inc., Thales Group, and United Technologies Corp. (Rockwell Collins), among others.

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific market for advanced airport technologies was REDACTED. It is expected to reach nearly REDACTED by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. China accounts for the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Japan. India is expected to grow at the fastest rate, due to its increasing investments in the construction of new airports and also increased air passenger traffic co ngestion.

Report Scope:

The report covers the market for the following electronic, electro-optical and other modern security technologies used in airports in the Asia-Pacific region: passenger, baggage and cargo handling control systems; airport communications; air/ground traffic management control systems; security, fire protection and other emergency systems; and other technologies

– Passenger, baggage and cargo handling control systems.

– Airport communication.

– Air/ground traffic management control systems.

– Security, fire protection and other emergency services.

– Passenger and baggage handling and control.

This report covers only technologies and equipment that are based at or near an airport. The emphasis is on civil aviation; the military market is not covered in detail.

Report Includes:

– 19 tables

– A brief overview of advanced airport technologies in the Asia-Pacific region

– Country specific data and analysis for People’s Republic of China (PRC), Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and Indonesia

– Coverage of the sophisticated electronic and electro-optical technologies, including passenger, baggage and cargo handling control systems; airport communications; air/ground traffic management control systems; security, fire protection and other emergency systems used in airports in the Asia-Pacific region

– Assessment of market dynamics and identification of factors such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that have a major say in the market

– Study of current trends and strategies adopted by key players in the Asia-Pacific region

– Detailed company profiles of the major players operating in the region, including Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc (Tyco International plc), NEC Corp., Smiths Detection Inc., and United Technologies Corp. (Rockwell Collins)

