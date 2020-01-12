Aircraft Fuel Systems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
Description
The scope of the report covers all the major fuel system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global aerospace industry. Market values are based on the end user (public and private) utilizing the aircraft and not based on the manufacturing of aircraft fuel systems. Aircraft manufacturers place orders for aircraft fuel systems, along with the engine, when they receive work orders from aircraft operators such as commercial, military and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end user perspective, considering their (aircraft operators) orders for the aircraft. The year 2017 is considered as the base year for the sales of aircraft in this report. The market is forecasted from 2018 to 2023.
The market analysis provided in this report presents region-specific valuation data for each of the fuel system technologies considered in this study. These include breakdowns for the following categories:
By technology type –
– Fuel injection-based aircraft fuel systems market.
– Pump feed technology-based aircraft fuel systems market.
– Gravity feed technology-based aircraft fuel systems market.
By engine type –
– Jet engine-based.
– Turboprop engine-based.
– Helicopter engine-based.
– UAV engine-based.
By aircraft type –
– Commercial aircraft.
– Military aircraft.
– UAV.
Estimated values in each of these categories are based on manufactures’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars (2018), unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
– 50 data tables and 11 additional tables
– Descriptive overview of the global markets for aircraft fuel systems
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Regional dynamics of the global aircraft fuel systems markets covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and other emerging economies
– Characterization and quantification of market potential for aircraft fuel systems by technology type, engine type, aircraft type, component type and geographical region
– Assessment of the competitive landscape and identification of major OEM manufacturers and specialty equipment suppliers along with their product offerings and market share analysis
– Company profiles of major players, including ALOFT AeroArchitects, Honeywell International Inc., Marshall Aerospace, United Technologies Corp. and Woodward Inc.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
What Are Aircraft Fuel Systems?
Impact of Fuel on Aircraft Operation Costs
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Industry Participants in the Aircraft Fuel Systems Value Chain
Component Suppliers
Aircraft Fuel System Manufacturers
Original Equipment Manufacturers/Engine Manufacturers
End Users
Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market
Brief Analysis of Various Types of Aircrafts
Chapter 4 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Aircraft Type
Introduction
Commercial Aircraft
Military Aircraft
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Chapter 5 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Engine Type
Introduction
Jet Engine-Based
Turboprop Engine-Based
Helicopter Engine-Based
UAV Engine-Based
Chapter 6 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Component
Introduction
Piping
Fuel Tank Inerting Systems
Fuel Pumps
Fuel Valves
Fuel Gauging and Management
Fuel Tanks
Fuel Filters
Others
Chapter 7 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Technology Type
Introduction
Gravity Feed-Based Aircraft Fuel Systems
Pump Feed-Based Aircraft Fuel Systems
Fuel Injection Feed-Based Aircraft Fuel Systems
Chapter 8 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Region
Introduction
North America
Overview
Market Information
Market Size and Forecast
Europe
Overview
Market Information
Market Size and Forecast
Asia-Pacific
Overview
Market Information
Market Size and Forecast
Rest of the World
Overview
Market Information
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Introduction
Market Share Analysis
Major Developments
Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
New Manufacturing Facilities and Product Launches
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
ALOFT AEROARCHITECTS
ANDAIR LTD.
Overview
Products
ASTRONICS PECO INC.
Overview
EATON CORP. PLC
Overview
Financials
Products
HEICO
Overview
Products and Services
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Overview
Financials
Products
MARSHALL AEROSPACE
Overview
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP.
Financials
Products
SECONDO MONA SPA
Overview
TRIUMPH GROUP INC.
Financials
Product and Services
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Financials
Products
WOODWARD INC.
Financials
Products
ZODIAC AEROSPACE
Financials
Products
Continued…
