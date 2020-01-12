Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industry

Description

This report studies the global market size of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages include

Anheuser-Busch

Accolade Wines

Bacardi

Beam Suntory

Carlsberg

Constellation Brands

China Resource Enterprise

Diageo

Heineken

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Nestlé

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Red Bull

Danone

Yakult

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Apollinaris

Pernod Ricard

SABMiller

The Wine Group

Torres

Treasury Wine Estates

Vina Conchay Toro

Market Size Split by Type

Alcoholic: Beer, Cider, Wine, Spirits, Other

Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Carbonated drinks, Juices, Drinking Water, Coffee, Other

Market Size Split by Application

Bar

Restaurant

Daily Life

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

