Alcoholic Beverages Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2025
The Most cultures across the globe have traditionally consumed various types of alcoholic beverages; however, local specialty alcoholic beverages account for the majority share.
Only a small number have evolved into commodities that are produced commercially on a large scale. On a global level, beer from barley, wine from grapes, and other distilled beverages are sold as commodities.
This report studies the global Alcoholic Beverages market status and forecast, categorizes the global Alcoholic Beverages market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Accolade Wines
Asahi Breweries
Brown-Forman
Carlsberg
China Resources Beer
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Beer
Distilled Spirits
Wine
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
On-Premises
Liquor Stores
Grocery Shops
Internet Retailing
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Research Report 2018
1 Alcoholic Beverages Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alcoholic Beverages
1.2 Alcoholic Beverages Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Alcoholic Beverages Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Alcoholic Beverages Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Beer
1.2.3 Distilled Spirits
1.2.5 Wine
Other
1.3 Global Alcoholic Beverages Segment by Application
1.3.1 Alcoholic Beverages Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 On-Premises
1.3.3 Liquor Stores
1.3.4 Grocery Shops
1.3.5 Internet Retailing
1.3.6 Supermarkets
1.3.7 Convenience Stores
1.4 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Alcoholic Beverages (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Alcoholic Beverages Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Alcoholic Beverages Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…………
7 Global Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Accolade Wines
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Alcoholic Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Accolade Wines Alcoholic Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Asahi Breweries
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Alcoholic Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Asahi Breweries Alcoholic Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Brown-Forman
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Alcoholic Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Brown-Forman Alcoholic Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Carlsberg
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Alcoholic Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Carlsberg Alcoholic Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 China Resources Beer
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Alcoholic Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 China Resources Beer Alcoholic Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
