Aluminum Oxide Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Aluminum Oxide Market

Aluminium oxide or Aluminum oxide (in U.S. English) is a chemical compound of aluminium and oxygen with the chemical formula Al2O3. It is the most commonly occurring of several aluminium oxides, and specifically identified as aluminium(III) oxide. It is commonly called alumina, and may also be called aloxide, aloxite, or alundum depending on particular forms or applications. It occurs naturally in its crystalline polymorphic phase α-Al2O3 as the mineral corundum, varieties of which form the precious gemstones ruby and sapphire.

Asia Pacific was holding a major aluminum oxide market followed by North America. Huge demand from growing pharmaceutical industries in countries such as India and China is expected to uplift the Asia Pacific aluminum oxide market over the forecast period. Increase in aluminum oxide demand from ceramic industry is expected to propel the market in North America over the forecast period.

Global Aluminum Oxide market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminum Oxide.

This report researches the worldwide Aluminum Oxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aluminum Oxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Aluminum Oxide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Aluminum Oxide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sherwin

Outotec

CeramTec

Spectrum Chemcial

CoorsTek Ceramics

Alcoa Corporation

Khambhalay Abrasive

Tirupati Industries

BAIKOWSKI

Aluminum Oxide Breakdown Data by Type

Powder

Pellets

Pieces

Sputtering Targets

Nanoparticles

Tablets

Aluminum Oxide Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Ceramic Industry

Industrial Manufacturing Processes

Medical

Others

Aluminum Oxide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aluminum Oxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aluminum Oxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Aluminum Oxide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Aluminum Oxide Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Oxide Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aluminum Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Powder

1.4.3 Pellets

1.4.4 Pieces

1.4.5 Sputtering Targets

1.4.6 Nanoparticles

1.4.7 Tablets

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aluminum Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.3 Ceramic Industry

1.5.4 Industrial Manufacturing Processes

1.5.5 Medical

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Sherwin

8.1.1 Sherwin Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Oxide

8.1.4 Aluminum Oxide Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Outotec

8.2.1 Outotec Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Oxide

8.2.4 Aluminum Oxide Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 CeramTec

8.3.1 CeramTec Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Oxide

8.3.4 Aluminum Oxide Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Spectrum Chemcial

8.4.1 Spectrum Chemcial Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Oxide

8.4.4 Aluminum Oxide Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 CoorsTek Ceramics

8.5.1 CoorsTek Ceramics Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Oxide

8.5.4 Aluminum Oxide Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Alcoa Corporation

8.6.1 Alcoa Corporation Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Oxide

8.6.4 Aluminum Oxide Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Khambhalay Abrasive

8.7.1 Khambhalay Abrasive Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Oxide

8.7.4 Aluminum Oxide Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Tirupati Industries

8.8.1 Tirupati Industries Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Oxide

8.8.4 Aluminum Oxide Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 BAIKOWSKI

8.9.1 BAIKOWSKI Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Oxide

8.9.4 Aluminum Oxide Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…

