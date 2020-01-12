Aquaculture And Fisheries -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Aquaculture And Fisheries Industry

Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Market is accounted for $ 160.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $328.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in consumer awareness of health benefits of fish are favoring the market growth. In addition, the market demand is expected to be further fuelled by the lack of naturally available varieties owing to extensive fishing. In addition to this, Rice-fish culture probably acts as key growth opportunity for the market. However, Economic Impact and Risk to Wild Stocks is hampering the market growth.

On the basis of Species, Carps capturing and culturing is termed as shell fishery and its demand for carps is expected to rise as it is one of the prime cultivated fish due to its high compatibility with non-ideal environmental conditions and its extensive use in fish farming. Moreover, Mollusks development has been rapidly increasing to intensive mariculture during the past decade due to the carrying capacity of some areas and contribution to deteriorate of the culture environment and Owing to health benefits resulting in high consumption. By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to surpass other regions market during the forecast period due to China’s economic development and performance, including the introduction of policies in favour of aquaculture products.

Some of the key players for Aquaculture and Fisheries Market are Unima Group, Taylor Shellfish, Inc , Tassal group Ltd., Sea Watch International Ltd., Royal Greenland A/S, Nireus S.A., Marine Harvest, Farmocean International A.B., Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq ASA, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., Aquacare Environment, Inc., AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., American Abalone Farms, Eastern Fish Co., Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd., Stolt Sea Farm, Selonda Aqauculture S.A., Marine Harvest ASA and Promarisco.

Types Covered:

• Food Fish Species

• Bait Species

• Ornamental Species

• Fee Fishing

• Aquarium Aquaculture

• Lake Stock Aquaculture

• Cage Culture

• Seine Nets

• Trapping Nets

• Pair Trawls

Species Covered:

• Carps

• Mollusks

• Crustaceans

• Diadromous

• Mackerel

• Milkfish

• Salmon

• Sea Bass

• Trout

• Sea Bream

• Other species

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

8 Key Developments

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Unima Group

9.2 Taylor Shellfish, Inc

9.3 Tassal group Ltd.

9.4 Sea Watch International Ltd.

9.5 Royal Greenland A/S

9.6 Nireus Aquaculture S.A.

9.7 Marine Harvest

9.8 Farmocean International A.B.

9.9 Cooke Aquaculture

9.10 Cermaq ASA

9.11 Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.

9.12 Aquacare Environment, Inc.

9.13 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

9.14 American Abalone Farms

9.15 Eastern Fish Co.

9.16 Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd.

9.17 Stolt Sea Farm

9.18 Selonda Aqauculture S.A.

9.19 Marine Harvest ASA

9.20 Promarisco

