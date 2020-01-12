AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER (ASD) MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) from 2016 to 2027 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2016-2027

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that affects communication and behavior. Although autism can be diagnosed at any age, it is said to be a “developmental disorder” because symptoms generally appear in the first two years of life. ASD refers to a group of neurodevelopmental conditions defined by impairment in three areas: social interaction, communication or use of verbal and non-verbal language, and a stereotyped, restricted or repetitive pattern of behavior, interests and activities.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is used to be called as Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD). PDD included five types or categories: Autistic Disorder, Asperger’s Disorder, Childhood Disintegrative Disorder, Rett’s Syndrome, and pervasive developmental Disorder-Not Otherwise Specified (PDD-NOS).

The Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market report gives the thorough understanding of the ASD by including details such as disease definition, classification, Etiology, Pathophysiology, Signs and Symptoms and diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology

The Autism Spectrum Disorder epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented as Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Gender Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Subtype-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)] scenario of ASD in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2016-2027.

As per the study conducted by Guifeng Xu et al., titled as “Prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder among US Children and Adolescents, 2014-2016”, the estimated prevalence for Autism Spectrum Disorder was 2.47% among US children and adolescents in 2014-2016, with no statistically significant increase over the 3 years. The observed prevalence was higher than estimates in previous years from the ADDM, although differences in study design and participant characteristics may partly explain the prevalence differences.

The total 7MM prevalent cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2016 were 6,545,050 out of which the highest prevalent cases of this disease were seen in the United States, which accounted for approximately 57% of the total prevalent cases. The EU5 countries accounted for 1,715,717 cases as a whole in 2016. Japan had 1,094,393 cases in 2016, which accounted for approximately 17% of the total 7MM prevalent cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder. The total prevalent cases of ASD in 7MM is calculated by adding the prevalent cases of the individual country.

According to total prevalent population of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the 7 major markets is estimated approximately 6,545,050 cases in 2016 and it is expected to be change during the forecasted period (2016-2027).

DelveInsight estimates that the prevalent population of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in 7MM is expected to change for the study period 2016-2027.

DelveInsight estimates suggest higher prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the United States with 3,734,939 cases in 2016.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Drug Chapters

This segment of the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

The current therapeutic market for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is being dependent on the two FDA approved products including Johnson’s Risperdal and Otsuka’s Abilify and one EMA approved Neurim’s Slenyto. Other off-label” therapies are also being used to improve the signs and symptoms of the disease. Drugs commonly prescribed to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) patients include antipsychotics, antidepressants, selective-serotonin reuptake inhibitors, stimulants, anticonvulsants, antihypertensives, CNS depressants and others.

Key players such as Roche, Neurochlore/Servier, Optinose, Yamo Pharmaceuticals, Curemark, etc. are developing emerging therapies for the treatment of patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Expected launch of emerging therapies such as Balovaptan (Roche), Bumetanide (Neurochlore/Servier), OPN-300 (Optinose), L1-79 (Yamo Pharmaceuticals), CM-AT (Curemark), are expected to increase the market size of ASD in upcoming years.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Market Outlook

The Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to the market of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in 7MM was found to be USD 2510.2 million in 2016, and is expected to increase from 2016-2027.

The United States accounts for the largest Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market size, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2027. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Report Insights

• Patient Population

• Therapeutic Approaches

• Pipeline Analysis

• Market Size and Trends

• Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Report Key Strengths

• 10 Years Forecast

• 7MM Coverage

• Epidemiology Segmentation

• Key Cross Competition

• Highly Analyzed Market

• Drugs Uptake

ASD Report Assessment

• Current Treatment Practices

• Unmet Needs

• Pipeline Product Profiles

• Market Attractiveness

• Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

• This report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market

• To understand the future market competition in the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market.

