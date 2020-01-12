C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Abxign, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, ArQule, Astex Therapeutics and Forecast to 2025

c-Met is a proto-oncogene responsible for encoding the high-affinity receptor for hepatocyte growth factor (HGF). Hepatocyte growth factor is also known as scatter factor which participates in HGF/c-MET signaling pathway. This pathway plays vital role in mitogenesis and morphogenesis during embryonic development and wound healing. The controlled natural activity of c-Met and HGF is important in mammalian development, tissue maintenance, and repair. Binding of HGF to c-MET receptor induces several biological responses collectively known as invasive growth program. These responses are elicited due to activation of several pathways such as RAS pathway, PI3K pathway, STAT pathway, beta-catenin pathway and Notch pathway. However, dysregulation of the HGF/c-MET signaling pathway has been associated with the progression of cancers through activation of oncogenic pathways, angiogenesis and metastasis.

The major cancers such as breast, colon and non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) are being examined for efficacy with c-MET / HGF inhibitors. Several small molecule c-Met kinase inhibitors have demonstrated clinical efficacy in cancer treatment and many clinical trials are underway. However, as the small molecule inhibitors lack specificity or selectivity they can cause toxicity. Therefore, researchers are increasing focus to develop antibody therapeutics against c-Met or HGF.

