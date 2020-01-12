CHARCOT MARIE TOOTH (CMT) MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2027

Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) from 2016 to 2027 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2016-2027

Charcot Marie Tooth – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

According to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), CMT is a disease of the peripheral nerves that control muscles (unlike the muscular dystrophies, which affect the muscles themselves).It is a group of genetically heterogeneous disorders which affect the motor and/or sensory peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness and atrophy in addition to sensory loss.

The many different types of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) are distinguished by age of onset, inheritance pattern, severity, and whether they’re linked to defects in axon or myelin. Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) can be divided into types and subtypes. The types are the clinical pictures of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) (CMT type 1, 2, 4, X, etc.), are usually defined by inheritance pattern and nerve conductions. Subtypes (CMT1A, 2B, 4C, X1, etc.) are given only when the genetic cause is known.

The exact symptoms of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) vary from person to person partly because there are different types of CMT. It may cause muscle weakness, contractures and bone deformities, sensory loss.

The Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) market report gives the thorough understanding of the CMT by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, types, causes, genetics and inheritance, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Charcot Marie Tooth Epidemiology

The Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalent Population of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT), Type Specific Prevalent Population of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) and Diagnosed Cases of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT)] scenario of CMT in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2016-2027.

Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) is one of the most commonly inherited neuropathy in the United States with an estimated prevalence of one in 2,500 as per data released by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). As per data released by the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the early symptoms of hereditary neuropathy develop gradually sometime in adolescence, early adulthood or middle age and tends to affect an equal number of males and females. Among the European countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of CMT with 30,000 cases, followed by France which had prevalent population of 23,414 in 2016. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of 16,255 in 2016.

According to total prevalent population of CMT in the 7 major markets estimated approximately 2, 56,934 cases in 2016.

DelveInsight estimates that the prevalent population of CMT in 7MM will significantly change during the study period [2016-2027].

DelveInsight estimates suggest higher prevalence of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) in the United States with 129,251 cases in 2016.

Charcot Marie Tooth Drug Chapters

This segment of the Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

At present, there are no FDA approved therapies for the treatment of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) in the United States and the current therapeutic market for Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) is based on the supportive management such as occupational therapies, physiotherapy, ankle-foot orthoses (AFO) and shoe inserts.

The expected launch of upcoming therapies such as PXT3003 (Pharnext) and ACE-083 (Acceleron) in 2021 and 2023 respectively have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) market size.

PXT3003 trial results indicated significant improvement in patients with mild-to-moderate CMT1A and provided encouraging results that indicate PXT3003 may change the treatment paradigm for the disease. Additionally, the candidate has also received Orphan Drug Status from the US FDA and EMA.

The other emerging therapy ACE-083 (Acceleron) is currently under development for the treatment of focal muscle loss. It has been designed to increase strength and function in specific target muscles for improved patient function and quality of life. It is currently under second phase of development for CMT and is also scheduled to enter the market within the forecast period [2018-2027].

Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) Market Outlook

The Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to the market of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) in 7MM was found to be USD 502.75 million in 2016, and is expected to increase from 2016-2027.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT), in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2027. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) Report Key Strengths

10 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

This report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) market

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) market

To understand the future market competition in the Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) market.

