Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025
Enterprise resource planning is a business application, which is useful for enterprises to integrate their business functionalities to achieve high efficiency and productivity. Cloud-based deployment platform has given a significant boost to the enterprise application software during the last few years. Furthermore, it focuses on adoption of cloud-based ERP in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, government, BFSI, telecom, and others.
The major factors that drive the growth of the market are increase in number of SMEs, need for obtaining higher operative efficiency and realization of competitive advantages achieved through implementation of cloud enterprise resource planning, rapid change in business models, and development in the cloud trend.
In 2018, the global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size was 14700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 40500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
IBM CorporationOracle CorporationSAP SEInforApteanMicrosoftSage Group PlcEpicor Software CorporationSysproUnit4
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Finance
HR
Supply Chain
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing & Services
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government
Aerospace & Defense
IT & Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:To analyze global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Finance
1.4.3 HR
1.4.4 Supply Chain
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing & Services
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.8 IT & Telecom
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends2.1 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size
2.2 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles12.1 IBM Corporation12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Oracle Corporation12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.3 SAP SE12.3.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Introduction
12.3.4 SAP SE Revenue in Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.4 Infor12.4.1 Infor Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Introduction
12.4.4 Infor Revenue in Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Infor Recent Development
12.5 Aptean12.5.1 Aptean Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Introduction
12.5.4 Aptean Revenue in Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Aptean Recent Development
Continued…….
