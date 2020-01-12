CLOUD IDENTITY ACCESS MANAGEMENT MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025
Cloud identity and access management is a system that revamps the conventional IT security environment by providing identification access management solution over the cloud.
The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are rising trend of bring your own devices (BOYD) and increasing cyber-attacks across the globe. Furthermore, centralized security and management system and growing awareness towards compliance management are also estimated to be major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market.
In 2017, the global Cloud Identity Access Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Identity Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Identity Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Bitium
- CA Technologies
- Centrify
- OpenText
- Dell EMC
- HPE
- Hitachi ID
- IBM
- Ilantus
- Intel
- iWelcome
- Micro Focus
- Microsoft
- Okta
- OneLogin
- Oracle
- Ping Identity
- SailPoint Technologies
- Salesforce
- SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Public cloud
- Private cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
- BFSI
- IT and telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Government and utilities
- Energy
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Cloud Identity Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Cloud Identity Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Identity Access Management are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
