CLOUD IDENTITY ACCESS MANAGEMENT MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Cloud identity and access management is a system that revamps the conventional IT security environment by providing identification access management solution over the cloud.

The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are rising trend of bring your own devices (BOYD) and increasing cyber-attacks across the globe. Furthermore, centralized security and management system and growing awareness towards compliance management are also estimated to be major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market.

In 2017, the global Cloud Identity Access Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Identity Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Identity Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bitium

CA Technologies

Centrify

OpenText

Dell EMC

HPE

Hitachi ID

IBM

Ilantus

Intel

iWelcome

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Okta

OneLogin

Oracle

Ping Identity

SailPoint Technologies

Salesforce

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public cloud

Private cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and telecommunication

Healthcare

Government and utilities

Energy

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Identity Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Identity Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Identity Access Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

