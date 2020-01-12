Coiling Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025
This report researches the worldwide Coiling Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Coiling Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Coiling Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Coiling Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Valspar
Beckers Group
KCC
Actega (Altana)
Axalta
Dura Coat Products
Henkel
Daikin
Titan Coating
KelCoatings
Srisol
Yung Chi Paint&Varnish
Unicheminc
Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical
Jiangsu Lanling Group
Shaanxi Baotashan Paint
Pingyuan Wente
Tangshan Wick Painting Chemical Industry
CNOOC Changzhou EP Coating
Ningbo Zhengliang Coatings
Zhejiang Tiannv Group
Changzhou Baoxin Anticorrosive Material
Coiling Coatings Breakdown Data by Type
Polyesters
Fluropolymers
Siliconized Polyesters
Plastisols
Others
Coiling Coatings Breakdown Data by Application
Building Industry
Transport Industry
Appliance Industry
Coiling Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Coiling Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Coiling Coatings Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coiling Coatings Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Coiling Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Polyesters
1.4.3 Fluropolymers
1.4.4 Siliconized Polyesters
1.4.5 Plastisols
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Coiling Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Building Industry
1.5.3 Transport Industry
1.5.4 Appliance Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Coiling Coatings Production
2.1.1 Global Coiling Coatings Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Coiling Coatings Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Coiling Coatings Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Coiling Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Coiling Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Coiling Coatings Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Coiling Coatings Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Coiling Coatings Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Coiling Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Coiling Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Coiling Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Coiling Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Coiling Coatings Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 AkzoNobel
8.1.1 AkzoNobel Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coiling Coatings
8.1.4 Coiling Coatings Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 PPG Industries
8.2.1 PPG Industries Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coiling Coatings
8.2.4 Coiling Coatings Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Valspar
8.3.1 Valspar Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coiling Coatings
8.3.4 Coiling Coatings Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 AkzoNobel
8.4.1 AkzoNobel Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coiling Coatings
8.4.4 Coiling Coatings Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Beckers Group
8.5.1 Beckers Group Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coiling Coatings
8.5.4 Coiling Coatings Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 KCC
8.6.1 KCC Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coiling Coatings
8.6.4 Coiling Coatings Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Actega (Altana)
8.7.1 Actega (Altana) Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coiling Coatings
8.7.4 Coiling Coatings Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Axalta
8.8.1 Axalta Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coiling Coatings
8.8.4 Coiling Coatings Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Dura Coat Products
8.9.1 Dura Coat Products Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Coiling Coatings
8.9.4 Coiling Coatings Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
