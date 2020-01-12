Construction Flooring Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2023

Global Construction Flooring Market

Description

Construction flooring refers to the materials used in covering the surface area or the floors. Flooring is one of the major aspects of any interior design before construction of buildingsresidential, commercial, or industrial buildings. Good quality flooring of different designs and styles act as a major foundation of a building. Epoxy flooring coating is generally preferred in office and commercial buildings as they provide proper professional look along with cost effectiveness and easy maintenance.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Construction Flooring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Construction Flooring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Armstrong

Mohawk

Shaw Industries (Berkshire Hathaway)

Mannington Mills

Tarkett Group

Collins & Aikman Floorcoverings

Gerflor

Boral

Magnolia Flooring

J&J Flooring

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Resilient

Tiles

Wooden

Carpets & Rugs

Laminates

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Construction Flooring Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Resilient

1.2.2 Tiles

1.2.3 Wooden

1.2.4 Carpets & Rugs

1.2.5 Laminates

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Armstrong

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Construction Flooring Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Armstrong Construction Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Mohawk

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Construction Flooring Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mohawk Construction Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Shaw Industries (Berkshire Hathaway)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Construction Flooring Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Shaw Industries (Berkshire Hathaway) Construction Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Mannington Mills

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Construction Flooring Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Mannington Mills Construction Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Tarkett Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Construction Flooring Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tarkett Group Construction Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Collins & Aikman Floorcoverings

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Construction Flooring Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Collins & Aikman Floorcoverings Construction Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

