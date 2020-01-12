Data Business in Oil and Gas 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities , Industry Applications, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market

Data generated in the oil and gas industry is increasing in volume, variety, and velocity. Oil and gas industry needs new technologies to integrate and interpret such large amounts of structured and unstructured data generated daily from different data sources such as seismic data, geological data, well logging data, etc.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652804-global-data-business-in-oil-and-gas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Dell EMC

Oracle

SAP

Cisco Software

SAS Institute

Microsoft

Accenture

Tata Consultancy Services

Hitachi Vantara

Schlumberger

Datawatch

Drillinginfo

Hortonworks

Newgen Software

Halliburton

Informatica

MapR Technologies

Cloudera

Palantir Solutions

Capgemini

OSIsoft

It is anticipated that the upstream application segment will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. Upstream application segment is also classified by E&P lifecycle into exploration, development, and production segments.Exploration is the key segment in the E&P lifecycle of the oil and gas industry driven mainly by deep-water exploration activities, shale gas exploration activities, declined exploration costs and rising focus on near field explorations.

North America is projected to dominate the data business in oil and gasmarket due to presence of key industry players, increasing oil production, shale oil reserves, and necessary infrastructure. Asia Pacificis likely to observe strong growth opportunities during the forecast period dueto rising investments in the E&P sector.

In 2018, the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Business in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Business in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Big Data

Data Management

Direct Data Monetization

Market segment by Application, split into

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repository (NDR)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Business in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Business in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Big Data

1.4.3 Data Management

1.4.4 Direct Data Monetization

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 National Oil Companies (NOCs)

1.5.3 Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

1.5.4 National Data Repository (NDR)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Business in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Data Business in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Dell EMC

12.2.1 Dell EMC Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Business in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.2.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Data Business in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Business in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Data Business in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 SAP

12.4.1 SAP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Business in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Data Business in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SAP Recent Development

12.5 Cisco Software

12.5.1 Cisco Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Business in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Software Revenue in Data Business in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cisco Software Recent Development

12.6 SAS Institute

12.6.1 SAS Institute Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Business in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.6.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Data Business in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

12.7 Microsoft

12.7.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Business in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.7.4 Microsoft Revenue in Data Business in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.8 Accenture

12.8.1 Accenture Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Data Business in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.8.4 Accenture Revenue in Data Business in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.9 Tata Consultancy Services

12.9.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Data Business in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.9.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Data Business in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development

12.10 Hitachi Vantara

12.10.1 Hitachi Vantara Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Data Business in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.10.4 Hitachi Vantara Revenue in Data Business in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Hitachi Vantara Recent Development

12.11 Schlumberger

12.12 Datawatch

12.13 Drillinginfo

12.14 Hortonworks

12.15 Newgen Software

12.16 Halliburton

12.17 Informatica

12.18 MapR Technologies

12.19 Cloudera

12.20 Palantir Solutions

12.21 Capgemini

12.22 OSIsoft

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected]https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3652804-global-data-business-in-oil-and-gas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)