Data Business in Oil and Gas 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities , Industry Applications, Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market
Data generated in the oil and gas industry is increasing in volume, variety, and velocity. Oil and gas industry needs new technologies to integrate and interpret such large amounts of structured and unstructured data generated daily from different data sources such as seismic data, geological data, well logging data, etc.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Dell EMC
Oracle
SAP
Cisco Software
SAS Institute
Microsoft
Accenture
Tata Consultancy Services
Hitachi Vantara
Schlumberger
Datawatch
Drillinginfo
Hortonworks
Newgen Software
Halliburton
Informatica
MapR Technologies
Cloudera
Palantir Solutions
Capgemini
OSIsoft
It is anticipated that the upstream application segment will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. Upstream application segment is also classified by E&P lifecycle into exploration, development, and production segments.Exploration is the key segment in the E&P lifecycle of the oil and gas industry driven mainly by deep-water exploration activities, shale gas exploration activities, declined exploration costs and rising focus on near field explorations.
North America is projected to dominate the data business in oil and gasmarket due to presence of key industry players, increasing oil production, shale oil reserves, and necessary infrastructure. Asia Pacificis likely to observe strong growth opportunities during the forecast period dueto rising investments in the E&P sector.
In 2018, the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Business in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Business in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Big Data
Data Management
Direct Data Monetization
Market segment by Application, split into
National Oil Companies (NOCs)
Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)
National Data Repository (NDR)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Business in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Business in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
