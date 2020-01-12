Digital Signature Software 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
Digital Signature Software Market 2019
As a certain level of secrecy is required in legal proceedings, digital signature technology can be of great help in this field. A digital signature is generated using specific software and devices and ensures security of data once a document has been digitally signed. This ensures greater security to the party signing the document as well as to the one receiving it and it authenticates the identity of both the parties. The software generates a digital signature, which is unique to the person linked to the executive document in a way that if it is changed, it becomes invalid; and hence the digital signature enables the party to know that the integrity of the said document has been compromised. Digitally signed documents have a great potential in the legal field, thereby aiding the growth of the digital signature software market during the assessment period.
One of the chief reasons for the growth of the digital signature software market is the cost and convenience of the digital signature. Adoption of digital signature ensures significantly lower use of sharing documents as compared to the process adopted in the use of physical documents, which involves paper, printing, and various other formalities such as shipping or courier costs. As a result, a large number of organizations are opting to switch to paperless processes, which in turn is driving the growth of the global digital signature software market. Also, due to the adoption of the digital signature technology, there is a considerable saving of time as compared to the conventional processes that entail filling in details in documents, rekeying data, searching for lost documents, or tracking down a contract that has been lost in email.
In 2018, the global Digital Signature Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Signature Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Signature Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
VASCO Data Security International
RightSignature
SERTIFI
Identrust
Entrust Datacard
Cryptolog
Ascertia
Comsigntrust
Secured Signing
Integrated Media Management
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Defense
Government
Retail And Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Education
IT And Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Signature Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Signature Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Defense
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Retail And Consumer Goods
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Education
1.5.8 IT And Telecom
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Signature Software Market Size
2.2 Digital Signature Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Signature Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Signature Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 VASCO Data Security International
12.1.1 VASCO Data Security International Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Signature Software Introduction
12.1.4 VASCO Data Security International Revenue in Digital Signature Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 VASCO Data Security International Recent Development
12.2 RightSignature
12.2.1 RightSignature Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Signature Software Introduction
12.2.4 RightSignature Revenue in Digital Signature Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 RightSignature Recent Development
12.3 SERTIFI
12.3.1 SERTIFI Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Signature Software Introduction
12.3.4 SERTIFI Revenue in Digital Signature Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SERTIFI Recent Development
12.4 Identrust
12.4.1 Identrust Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Signature Software Introduction
12.4.4 Identrust Revenue in Digital Signature Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Identrust Recent Development
12.5 Entrust Datacard
12.5.1 Entrust Datacard Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Signature Software Introduction
12.5.4 Entrust Datacard Revenue in Digital Signature Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Entrust Datacard Recent Development
12.6 Cryptolog
12.6.1 Cryptolog Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Signature Software Introduction
12.6.4 Cryptolog Revenue in Digital Signature Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Cryptolog Recent Development
12.7 Ascertia
12.7.1 Ascertia Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Signature Software Introduction
12.7.4 Ascertia Revenue in Digital Signature Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ascertia Recent Development
12.8 Comsigntrust
12.8.1 Comsigntrust Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Signature Software Introduction
12.8.4 Comsigntrust Revenue in Digital Signature Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Comsigntrust Recent Development
Continued…..
