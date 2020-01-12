ECO FRIENDLY TYRE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Eco friendly tyre market status and forecast, categorizes the global Eco friendly tyre market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Michelin
Bridgestone
Continental
Pirelli
Goodyear
Shanghai Huayi
Sumitomo Rubber Industries
ZC Rubber
Yokohama
Nokian Tyres
Hankook
Maxxis
Triangle Group
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
All-Steel
Semi-Steel
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Eco friendly tyre capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Eco friendly tyre manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
