Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc.

Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In 2016, the 5 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake and Agaricus bisporus. The total share of the 5 kinds of edible fungus took 74.18% of the total production. Consequently, these 5 edible fungus are the major kinds in the worldwide.

With a rise in income levels, the demand for edible fungus is bound to increase across all major developing nations such as India, Thailand, and Canada. China has been producing mushrooms at low costs with the help of seasonal growing, state subsidies, and capturing the potential markets such as the U.S., Germany, and France, with processed edible fungus at costs not remunerative to the growers in other edible fungus producing countries.

China produces more than 85% of edible fungus in the world. In China, it is the six largest plantation product following Grain, cotton, oil, vegetable and fruit. There are about 70~80 kinds of edible fungus in China, and about 50 kinds has been industrialized. Around 20 kinds can be produced in large scale. In 2014, the 7 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake, Agaricus bisporus, Cloud ear fungus and Pleurotus eryngii. In the world wide, factory production is adopted by most developed countries like Japan, Korea, Europe and North America. In Japan, the share of factory production takes more than 90% of total yield, while the ratio in Taiwan and Korea are above 95%. Factory production is the development trend of edible fungus industry, and would also be the key factor that driven the development of edible fungus industry in China.

The worldwide market for Edible Fungus (Edible Products) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Shiitake

Auricularia Auricula-judae

Pleurotus Ostreatus

Enokitake

Agaricus Bisporus

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fresh Mushrooms

Dried Mushrooms

Canned Mushrooms

Frozen Mushrooms

Others

