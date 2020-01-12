Education Technology and Smart Classroom Global Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts 2019 – 2025

Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market 2019

Global education technology and smart classroom market is classified into hardware, technology, end user and region. The global education technology and smart classroom market can be segmented on the basis of educational hardware, which includes the following segments i.e. projectors, interactive whiteboards, interactive displays, interactive tables, printers, audio systems and others. On the basis of technology the market can be segmented into educational gaming, educational analytics, educational enterprise resource planning, educational security and educational dashboards. The global education technology and smart classroom market can be segmented into end users such as kindergarten, secondary and higher education, college and other educational institutes. Region wise, global education technology and smart classroom market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The global education technology and smart classroom market is majorly driven by increasing number of mobile learning applications and growing inclination towards digital learning, which in turn is fueling growth of the education technology and smart classroom market across the globe. Education technology and smart classroom enable user to achieve quality standard complaining with regulatory, and helps in improving education quality and standard.

In 2018, the global Education Technology and Smart Classroom market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Education Technology and Smart Classroom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Education Technology and Smart Classroom development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Blackboard

Educomp Solutions

Adobe

Scholastic

Cisco

Smart Technologies

NIIT

Saba Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Kindergarten

Secondary And Higher Education

College

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

