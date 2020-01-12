Elder Care Services 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Elder Care Services Market 2019

Elder care service providers are continuously growing due to rising number of older patients suffering from disabilities and improving day care facilities. Hence, companies are more focused in wireless connectivity and advanced devices to deliver healthcare services. In order to meet customer needs, elder care service companies are entering into various private care centres because older people tend to choose living in care facilities with specialized services requirements, which are provided in private care centres. Chronic conditions of elderly and preventive care technology are opening up niche markets. Moreover, the driving factor of such day care facilities is the overall cost of the setup, which is comparatively less than hospitalization. The day care facility is provided for 10-12 hours a day and is also expected to fuel elder care services market growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Few factors driving the growth of global elder care services market include increase in healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption of elder home care services, government funding for aged care services and well-developed infrastructure with wide-range of services. Also, rising number of elderly patients suffering from disabilities and high dependency ratio of elderly over younger population is likely to fuel the elder care services market over 2018–2026

In 2018, the global Elder Care Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Elder Care Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Elder Care Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3663718-global-elder-care-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Benesse Style Care

Econ Healthcare

Epoch Elder Care

St Luke’s ElderCare

Latin America Home Health Care

Samvedna Senior Care

ApnaCare Latin America

Nichiigakkan

Golden Years Hospital

Orange Valley Healthcare

NTUC Health Co-Operative

GoldenCare

Carewell-Service

RIEI

SNCF

Cascade Healthcare

Millennia Personal Care Services

Rosewood Care

Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home

United Medicare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Home-Based Care

Community-Based Care

Institutional Care

Market segment by Application, split into

Community

Gerocomium

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3663718-global-elder-care-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Elder Care Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Home-Based Care

1.4.3 Community-Based Care

1.4.4 Institutional Care

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Elder Care Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Community

1.5.3 Gerocomium

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Elder Care Services Market Size

2.2 Elder Care Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Elder Care Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Elder Care Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Benesse Style Care

12.1.1 Benesse Style Care Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Elder Care Services Introduction

12.1.4 Benesse Style Care Revenue in Elder Care Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Benesse Style Care Recent Development

12.2 Econ Healthcare

12.2.1 Econ Healthcare Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Elder Care Services Introduction

12.2.4 Econ Healthcare Revenue in Elder Care Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Econ Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Epoch Elder Care

12.3.1 Epoch Elder Care Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Elder Care Services Introduction

12.3.4 Epoch Elder Care Revenue in Elder Care Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Epoch Elder Care Recent Development

12.4 St Luke’s ElderCare

12.4.1 St Luke’s ElderCare Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Elder Care Services Introduction

12.4.4 St Luke’s ElderCare Revenue in Elder Care Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 St Luke’s ElderCare Recent Development

12.5 Latin America Home Health Care

12.5.1 Latin America Home Health Care Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Elder Care Services Introduction

12.5.4 Latin America Home Health Care Revenue in Elder Care Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Latin America Home Health Care Recent Development

12.6 Samvedna Senior Care

12.6.1 Samvedna Senior Care Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Elder Care Services Introduction

12.6.4 Samvedna Senior Care Revenue in Elder Care Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Samvedna Senior Care Recent Development

12.7 ApnaCare Latin America

12.7.1 ApnaCare Latin America Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Elder Care Services Introduction

12.7.4 ApnaCare Latin America Revenue in Elder Care Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ApnaCare Latin America Recent Development

12.8 Nichiigakkan

12.8.1 Nichiigakkan Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Elder Care Services Introduction

12.8.4 Nichiigakkan Revenue in Elder Care Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Nichiigakkan Recent Development

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)