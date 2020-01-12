Elder Care Services 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
Elder Care Services Market 2019
Elder care service providers are continuously growing due to rising number of older patients suffering from disabilities and improving day care facilities. Hence, companies are more focused in wireless connectivity and advanced devices to deliver healthcare services. In order to meet customer needs, elder care service companies are entering into various private care centres because older people tend to choose living in care facilities with specialized services requirements, which are provided in private care centres. Chronic conditions of elderly and preventive care technology are opening up niche markets. Moreover, the driving factor of such day care facilities is the overall cost of the setup, which is comparatively less than hospitalization. The day care facility is provided for 10-12 hours a day and is also expected to fuel elder care services market growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.
Few factors driving the growth of global elder care services market include increase in healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption of elder home care services, government funding for aged care services and well-developed infrastructure with wide-range of services. Also, rising number of elderly patients suffering from disabilities and high dependency ratio of elderly over younger population is likely to fuel the elder care services market over 2018–2026
In 2018, the global Elder Care Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Elder Care Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Elder Care Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Benesse Style Care
Econ Healthcare
Epoch Elder Care
St Luke’s ElderCare
Latin America Home Health Care
Samvedna Senior Care
ApnaCare Latin America
Nichiigakkan
Golden Years Hospital
Orange Valley Healthcare
NTUC Health Co-Operative
GoldenCare
Carewell-Service
RIEI
SNCF
Cascade Healthcare
Millennia Personal Care Services
Rosewood Care
Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home
United Medicare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Home-Based Care
Community-Based Care
Institutional Care
Market segment by Application, split into
Community
Gerocomium
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
