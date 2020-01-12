Electric Vehicle Battery 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 41.95% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric vehicle battery market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2457489-global-electric-vehicle-battery-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• SAMSUNG SDI

• BYD Company

• LG Chem

• A123 Systems

• Panasonic Automotive and Industrial systems

Other prominent vendors

• Bosch

• Hitachi Automotive Systems

• Johnson Controls

• E-one Moli Energy

• Tianneng Power International

• Tesla Motors

• Contemporary Amperex Technology

• Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

• Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

• Wanxiang

Market driver

• Decline in price of electric vehicle batteries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increasing global power crisis

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Faster charging of electric vehicles

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2457489-global-electric-vehicle-battery-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/423451564/electric-vehicle-battery-2017-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-41-95-and-forecast-to-2021

PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type

• Overview: Global EV battery market by vehicle type

• Global EV battery market by BEVs

• Global EV battery market by HEVs

• Global EV battery market by PHEVs

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Overview: Global EV battery market by geography

• EV battery market in APAC

• EV battery market in Americas

• EV battery market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Faster charging of electric vehicles

• Ultra-capacitors in EV energy storage system

• Wireless charging: A trend to address major drawback

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• BYD Company

• SAMSUNG SDI

• LG Chem

• A123 Systems

• Panasonic Automotive and Industrial systems

..…..Continued