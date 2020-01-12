Electric Vehicle Battery 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 41.95% and Forecast to 2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric vehicle battery market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• SAMSUNG SDI
• BYD Company
• LG Chem
• A123 Systems
• Panasonic Automotive and Industrial systems
Other prominent vendors
• Bosch
• Hitachi Automotive Systems
• Johnson Controls
• E-one Moli Energy
• Tianneng Power International
• Tesla Motors
• Contemporary Amperex Technology
• Automotive Energy Supply Corporation
• Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa
• Wanxiang
Market driver
• Decline in price of electric vehicle batteries
Market challenge
• Increasing global power crisis
Market trend
• Faster charging of electric vehicles
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type
• Overview: Global EV battery market by vehicle type
• Global EV battery market by BEVs
• Global EV battery market by HEVs
• Global EV battery market by PHEVs
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Overview: Global EV battery market by geography
• EV battery market in APAC
• EV battery market in Americas
• EV battery market in EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Faster charging of electric vehicles
• Ultra-capacitors in EV energy storage system
• Wireless charging: A trend to address major drawback
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• BYD Company
• SAMSUNG SDI
• LG Chem
• A123 Systems
• Panasonic Automotive and Industrial systems
..…..Continued
