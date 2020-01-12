Enterprise High Performance Computing 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Enterprise High Performance Computing Market 2019

Over the past two decades, enterprises have realized the value of using clusters of computers to solve complex mathematical, computational, and simulation/modeling problems. By addressing these massive problems using parallel computing techniques (allowing the problem to be split into parts that can be tackled by individual or groups of processors), the time to complete a solution can be drastically reduced.

The market is currently dominated by HPC equipment utilized for traditional use cases, or situations in which an HPC system is used for heavy-duty number crunching, simulation, and analysis, techniques that require the brute force of cluster computing to reduce the time to complete complex calculations. In these cases, HPC is not used to support any artificial intelligence (AI)-related techniques, such as machine learning, deep learning, or natural language processing.

In 2018, the global Enterprise High Performance Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise High Performance Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise High Performance Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Bright Computing

Cray

Dell EMC

Ephesoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Lenovo

Mellanox Technologies

Microsoft

Panasas

Pure Storage

Verne Global

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Life Sciences

Oil and Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Financial Services

1.5.5 Life Sciences

1.5.6 Oil and Gas

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Size

2.2 Enterprise High Performance Computing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise High Performance Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise High Performance Computing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise High Performance Computing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon

12.1.1 Amazon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.2 Bright Computing

12.2.1 Bright Computing Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction

12.2.4 Bright Computing Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Bright Computing Recent Development

12.3 Cray

12.3.1 Cray Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction

12.3.4 Cray Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cray Recent Development

12.4 Dell EMC

12.4.1 Dell EMC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction

12.4.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

12.5 Ephesoft

12.5.1 Ephesoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction

12.5.4 Ephesoft Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Ephesoft Recent Development

12.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.6.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction

12.6.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 Lenovo

12.8.1 Lenovo Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Introduction

12.8.4 Lenovo Revenue in Enterprise High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Lenovo Recent Development

Continued…..

