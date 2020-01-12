Environmental Control Systems 2018 Global Market Key Players – Comp 1, Echelon, Energy Focus, Inc, Osram, Zumtobel, PHILIPS, Cisco – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Environmental Control Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Control Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Environmental Control Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Liebherr-International
Honeywell International
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Meggitt
United Technologies Corporation
Mecaer Aviation Group
Jormac Aerospace
PBS Velka Bites
Aero Space Controls Corporation
Fimac Spa
Air Innovations
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air Supply & Management
Thermal Management & Control
Cabin Pressure & Control
Market segment by Application, split into
Defense
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Environmental Control Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Environmental Control Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Environmental Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Air Supply & Management
1.4.3 Thermal Management & Control
1.4.4 Cabin Pressure & Control
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Environmental Control Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Defense
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Environmental Control Systems Market Size
2.2 Environmental Control Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Environmental Control Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Environmental Control Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Liebherr-International
12.1.1 Liebherr-International Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Environmental Control Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Liebherr-International Revenue in Environmental Control Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Liebherr-International Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell International
12.2.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Environmental Control Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Environmental Control Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
12.3.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Environmental Control Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Revenue in Environmental Control Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Meggitt
12.4.1 Meggitt Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Environmental Control Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Meggitt Revenue in Environmental Control Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Meggitt Recent Development
12.5 United Technologies Corporation
12.5.1 United Technologies Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Environmental Control Systems Introduction
12.5.4 United Technologies Corporation Revenue in Environmental Control Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Development
Continued…….
