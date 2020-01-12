Environmental Control Systems 2018 Global Market Key Players – Comp 1, Echelon, Energy Focus, Inc, Osram, Zumtobel, PHILIPS, Cisco – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Environmental Control Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Control Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Environmental Control Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Liebherr-International

Honeywell International

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Meggitt

United Technologies Corporation

Mecaer Aviation Group

Jormac Aerospace

PBS Velka Bites

Aero Space Controls Corporation

Fimac Spa

Air Innovations

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air Supply & Management

Thermal Management & Control

Cabin Pressure & Control

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Environmental Control Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Environmental Control Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

