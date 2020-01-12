Glass Roofing Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Frameless Glass Roofs. Structural Glass can be utilised in roofing areas to create a fully glazed roof to any space or room. Especially useful in internal rooms where external windows are far away or small and rear extensions where side windows may be restricted due to neighbouring properties.

Global Glass Roofing market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Roofing.

This report researches the worldwide Glass Roofing market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Glass Roofing breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Glass Roofing capacity, production, value, price and market share of Glass Roofing in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Spandrel Glass

Chemical & Material

Asahi Glass Co.

NSG Group

Guardian Glass,LLC

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

Viracon

Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Vitrum Glass Group

Toro Aluminum Group of Companies

J.E. Berkowitz

Padiham Glass Ltd

Northwestern Industries, Inc

Glass Roofing Breakdown Data by Type

Ceramic Frit Glass

Silicone Coated Glass

Others

Glass Roofing Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Public Building

Glass Roofing Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Glass Roofing capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Glass Roofing manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Roofing :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Glass Roofing Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Roofing Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ceramic Frit Glass

1.4.3 Silicone Coated Glass

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Building

1.5.3 Residential Building

1.5.4 Public Building

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Roofing Production

2.1.1 Global Glass Roofing Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Glass Roofing Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Glass Roofing Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Glass Roofing Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Glass Roofing Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Glass Roofing Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Glass Roofing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glass Roofing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Glass Roofing Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Glass Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glass Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Glass Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Glass Roofing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Glass Roofing Production by Regions

4.1 Global Glass Roofing Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Glass Roofing Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Glass Roofing Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Glass Roofing Production

4.2.2 United States Glass Roofing Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Glass Roofing Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass Roofing Production

4.3.2 Europe Glass Roofing Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Glass Roofing Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Glass Roofing Production

4.4.2 China Glass Roofing Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Glass Roofing Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Glass Roofing Production

4.5.2 Japan Glass Roofing Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Glass Roofing Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Spandrel Glass

8.1.1 Spandrel Glass Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Roofing

8.1.4 Glass Roofing Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Chemical & Material

8.2.1 Chemical & Material Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Roofing

8.2.4 Glass Roofing Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Asahi Glass Co.

8.3.1 Asahi Glass Co. Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Roofing

8.3.4 Glass Roofing Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 NSG Group

8.4.1 NSG Group Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Roofing

8.4.4 Glass Roofing Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Guardian Glass,LLC

8.5.1 Guardian Glass,LLC Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Roofing

8.5.4 Glass Roofing Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Saint-Gobain

8.6.1 Saint-Gobain Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Roofing

8.6.4 Glass Roofing Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Taiwan Glass

8.7.1 Taiwan Glass Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Roofing

8.7.4 Glass Roofing Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Viracon

8.8.1 Viracon Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Roofing

8.8.4 Glass Roofing Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

8.9.1 Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Roofing

8.9.4 Glass Roofing Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Vitrum Glass Group

8.10.1 Vitrum Glass Group Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Roofing

8.10.4 Glass Roofing Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Toro Aluminum Group of Companies

8.12 J.E. Berkowitz

8.13 Padiham Glass Ltd

8.14 Northwestern Industries, Inc

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3366551-global-glass-roofing-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

