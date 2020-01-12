Global Agrigenomics Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Agrigenomics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Agrigenomics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Agrigenomics is product and scientific services in genomics field for agriculture and livestock. Include DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene expression profiling, Marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other technology.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Agrigenomics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Illumina
Agilent Technologies
Eurofins
Zoetis
LGC Limited
BGI
Neogen Corporation
Pacific Biosciences
CEN4GEN Institute
NuGEN Technologies
Edico Genome
UD-GenoMed Limited
SciGenom
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Illumina HiSeq
Sanger Sequencer
PacBio Sequencer
SOLiD Sequencer
Others
By End-User / Application
Crops
Livestock
