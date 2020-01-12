Global Artemisinin Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2018 and Forecast to 2023

Artemisinin Market market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Artemisinin Market market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

Artemisinin is a sesquiterpene lactone containing an unusual peroxide bridge which possesses the most rapid action of all current drugs against Plasmodium falciparum malaria. It is isolated from the plant Artemisia annua, sweet wormwood, an herb employed in Chinese traditional medicine. It can now also be produced using genetically engineered yeast. Because artemisinin itself has physical properties such as poor bioavailability that limit its effectiveness, semisynthetic derivatives of artemisinin have been developed. These include: Artesunate, Artemether, Dihydroartemisinin, Artelinic acid, Artemotil. Treatments containing an artemisinin derivative (artemisinin-combination therapies, ACTs) are now standard treatment worldwide for P. falciparum malaria. This report analyses the data of API, including the price, production, consumption and other information.

Extraction from Artemisia annua

Semisynthetic Artemisinin

Antimalarial Injections

Antimalarial Tablets

Sanofi

KPC Pharmaceuticals

Kerui nanhai

Guangxi xiancaotang

Guilin Pharmaceutical

Natural Bio-engineering

BIONEXX

CAT KHANH

BEEPZ

Novanat Bioresource



