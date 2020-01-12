Global Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Fully automatic biochemistry analyzer (FABCA) is a high performance micro-controller based Photometric biochemistry analyzer used to measure various blood biochemical parameters such as blood glucose, urea, protein, and bilirubin etc. that are associated with various disorders such as diabetes, kidney diseases, liver malfunctions and other metabolic derangement’s. The quantization of these parameters is helpful in diagnosing health disorder. In the proposed project work, it is planned to automate the filter selection, sample aspiration, auto-calibration and other related parameters to be controlled through micro-controller based hardware and software system. It is proposed to automate the sample handling system to cope up with the large no. of blood sample at a time. The modular design of automatic biochemistry analyzer (ABC) analyzer facilitate to be controlled via laptop or PC by using
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Automated Biochemical Analyzers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Beckman Coulter
Hitachi
Roche
KHB
Thermo Scientific
Dirui
Toshiba
Gaomi Caihong
Sunostik
Urit
Mindray Medical
Abbott
Senlo
Tecom Science
Siemens Healthcare
Rayto
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Floor-standing
Bench-top
By End-User / Application
Primary Hospital
Prefectural Hospital
Provincial Hospital
