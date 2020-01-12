Global Automotive Shielding Market to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2025.

Global Automotive Shielding Market valued approximately USD 6.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.74% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing usage of vehicle, rising awareness for environment safety and fuel efficiency, and strict emission related standards are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Automotive Shielding Market. With the technology advancement, the use of passenger cars has increased in last few years, because the use of advanced electronics systems has added many new features like intelligent park assistance system (IPAS); a system that helps the driver in car parking and automatic driving cars are attracting the industries to invest in automotive shielding sector. The metallic shied has some qualities like it can tolerate a wide range of temperature in automotive engine and that’s why it is widely being used and driving the Automotive Shielding sector. But, putting huge amount of electrical and electronic systems into a very limited space creates the problem of Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) of these systems interfering with each other through conducted and radiated emissions. If they are not controlled, the interference can cause system failure or any fault in the system. Now, most systems being used in vehicles are electronic, they contain more EMI and heavy technology is being used to control EMI and that is a major constraint in the growth of Global Automotive Shielding Market.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Shielding Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Shielding:

Heat Shield

EMI Shield

By Material:

Metallic Shield

Non-Metallic Shield

By Vehicle:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Federal-Mogul, Laird PLC, Morgan Advanced Materials, Elringklinger Ag, Dana Incorporated, Schaffner, Henkel, 3M, Chomerics, Kitagawa, Tech-Etch, Marian Inc, RTP, Autoneum, Progress-Werk Oberkirch and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Shielding Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Automotive Shielding Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Shielding Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Shielding

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Material

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Vehicle

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Electric Vehicle

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Shielding Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2. Top Market Strategies

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. Federal-Mogul

10.3.1.1. Overview

10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.3.1.3. Product Summary

10.3.1.4. Recent Developments

10.3.2. Laird PLC

10.3.3. Morgan Advanced Materials

10.3.4. Elringklinger Ag

10.3.5. Dana Incorporated

10.3.6. Schaffner

10.3.7. Henkel

10.3.8. 3M

10.3.9. Chomerics

10.3.10. Kitagawa

10.3.11. Tech-Etch

10.3.12. Marian Inc

10.3.13. RTP

10.3.14. Autoneum

10.3.15. Progress-Werk Oberkirch

Continuous…

