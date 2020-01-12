Global Bunker Fuel Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Bunker Fuel Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bunker Fuel Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Bunker Fuel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Exxon Mobil
World Fuel Services
BP
Shell
China Marine Bunker
Bunker Holding
Total Marine Fuel
Chemoil
Bright Oil
Sinopec
Gazpromneft
GAC
China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec)
Southern Pec
Lukoil-Bunker
Alliance Oil Company
Shanghai Lonyer Fuels
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Distillate Fuel Oil
Residual Fuel Oil
LNG
By End-User / Application
Tanker Vessels
Container Vessels
Bulk Vessels
General Cargo Vessels
