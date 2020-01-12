Global Consumer Electronics Sensors Market 2018- Focus on Indian Market Outlook 2024

Sensors are devices which detects and responds to electrical or optical signals from some type of inputs from physical environment. Sensors have become one of the biggest and fastest growing markets with widespread application in smartphones, automobiles, and security systems, amongst various others end-use areas. Some of the most common sensors used in consumer electronics includes proximity sensors, motion sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, etc. Increasing proliferation of consumer electronic devices has led to substantial growth in demand of consumer electronic sensors.

Indian consumer electronics sensors market has been booming due to various favourable dynamics such as higher demand for consumer electronics, growing market penetration of internet, rising security concerns, higher energy efficiency and government impetus. However, some of the factors restraining growth of the industry are limited domestic components manufacturing ecosystem, inverted duty structure, hiked excise duties and various other factors.

The report “Global Consumer Electronics Sensors Market – Focus on Indian Market Outlook 2024” provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global as well as Indian consumer electronics sensors market with coverage on market by products, application and region. Future forecasts of consumer electronics sensors market overall has been provided till 2024, for global as well as Indian market. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global consumer electronics sensors market includes STMicroelectronics N.V., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., among others; and Texas Instruments, Keyence India, OMRON India, SICK India, among others in Indian consumer electronics sensors market. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as Indian consumer electronics sensors market.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Sensors

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Type of Sensors

3.2 Market Analysis

3.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.2.2 Market Share by Type of Sensor

3.2.3 Market Share by End-User Industry

3.2.4 Market Share by Region

4. Consumer Electronics Sensors Market

4.1 Overview

4.2 Global Market Analysis

4.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2.2 Market Share by Application

4.2.3 Market Share by Products

4.2.4 Market Share by Region

4.3 Indian Market Analysis

4.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Industry Trends & Development

5.1.1 Miniaturized Sensors

5.1.2 Integrated Circuits & Modules

5.1.4 In-Built Artificial Intelligence

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.2.1 Higher Demand for Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Growing Market Penetration of Internet

5.2.3 Rising Security Concerns

5.2.4 Higher Energy Efficiency

5.2.5 Favorable Business Policies

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Limited Domestic Components Manufacturing Ecosystem

5.3.2 Inverted Duty Structure

5.3.3 Hiked Excise Duties

5.3.4 Others

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global

6.2 India

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Global

7.1.1 STMicroelectronics N.V.

7.1.2 Sony Corporation

7.1.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.2 India

7.2.1 Texas Instruments

7.2.2 Keyence India

7.2.3 OMRON India

7.2.4 SICK India

Continuous…

