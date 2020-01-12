Global Contact Lenses Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Contact Lenses Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Contact Lenses Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Contact Lenses (CLs) are lightweight corrective, cosmetic or therapeutic devices that are usually placed directly onto the cornea of the eye. Contact lenses have many benefits for wearers, including appearance and practicality. Many people choose to wear contact lenses as opposed to eyeglasses as they do not steam up, they provide a wider field of vision, and they are more suitable for a number of sporting activities.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Contact Lenses market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Johnson &Johnson Vision Care
Novartis
CooperVision
Bausch + Lomb
St.Shine Optical
Menicon
Hydron
Weicon
Bescon
NEO Vision
Clearlab
Oculus
Camax
Seed
Hoya Corp
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Rigid Contact Lenses
Soft Contact Lenses
Hybrid Contact Lenses
By End-User / Application
Corrective Lenses
Therapeutic Lenses
Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses
