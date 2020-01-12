Global Crop Production Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Crop Production Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Crop production industry includes growing crops, plants, vines, or trees and their seeds by establishments such as farms, orchards, groves, greenhouses and nurseries.

Remote sensing is the newest technology which has an increased use in agriculture for its enduring properties of yield estimation and crop damage assessment. Remote sensing is the process of obtaining information about an object or area, without having any physical contact, typically from an aircraft or satellite. It is increasingly being adopted by farmers as it helps in crop identification, crop condition assessment and stress detection. It also helps in the identification of planting and harvesting dates along with pest and disease infestation, crop yield modelling and estimation, and soil moisture estimation and mapping. This results in reducing costs and time invested on fertilizers.

In 2018, the global Crop Production market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Crop Production status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crop Production development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dole Food

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Del Monte Pacific

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Vegetable Farming

Grain Farming

Greenhouse

Nursery, And Flowers

Fruit And Nut Farming

General Crop Farming

Oilseed Farming

Market segment by Application, split into

Food And Beverages

Fodder

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Crop Production status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Crop Production development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crop Production are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

