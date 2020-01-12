Global Cutting Oils Market Research Report 2019 | Major Key Players – Exxon Mobil, Pro Oil, Houghton International, Total Chevron, Indian Oil, Quaker Chemical, Fuchs, Eni, Blaser Swisslube

Summary:

Introduction

Cutting oils is a type of lubricant used as a metalworking fluid in several industrial applications. Metalworking fluids are specifically designed for increasing the durability of cutting tools and to prevent wear & tear. The primary application of cutting fluids is to regulate the temperature by cooling. The cutting oil is applied during the machining operations as it removes heat by carrying it away from the workpiece interface. Cutting oils also act as a lubricant and lubricate the workpiece interface. Removal of particulates and chips/metal fines, etc. is also one of the applications performed by cutting oils. Cutting oils are essential in the machining process as excess heat produced during the machining process makes the machine quite prone to wear and tear. Thus, cutting oils play a major role in many of the industrial applications. The composition of cutting oils varies widely depending upon the type of machining process they are used in. They are generally made from natural/synthetic base oils and depending upon the machining application they are put in, certain additives are added to customize their properties. Thus, cutting oils are designed to increase the productivity of machines and the metal working process. Cutting oils find applications in several industrial applications, including the automobile industry. Demand from these industries is anticipated to boost the demand for cutting oils over the forecast period.

Cutting oils find applications in several industrial applications where they play a critical role in increasing productivity and reducing wear & tear, thereby increasing the life of equipment and related parts. Several types of cutting oils are available in the market for a vast range of applications. Therefore, increasing demand for cutting oils owing to several applications in machining industries is anticipated to augment the growth of cutting oils over the forecast period. Furthermore, advancements in the development of equipment across various industry verticals and growing severe metal working process will also led to rise in demand for cutting oils. Nowadays, equipment manufacturers are more focused on increasing productivity alongside reducing cost, which will promote the use of high quality cutting oils. That apart, increasing industrialization across developing countries, rebound growth in the automobile industry and upgradation to new technologies in sectors, such as metals, manufacturing process, energy etc. will also boost the demand for cutting oils over the forecast period.

Global Cutting Oils market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cutting Oils.

This report researches the worldwide Cutting Oils market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cutting Oils breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cutting Oils capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cutting Oils in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Exxon Mobil

Pro Oil

Houghton International

Total

Chevron

Indian Oil

Quaker Chemical

Fuchs

Eni

Blaser Swisslube

Cutting Oils Breakdown Data by Type

Water Soluble Cutting Oils

Neat Cutting Oils

Cutting Oils Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Heavy Metal Fabrication

Shipbuilding & Offshore

Automotive

Others

Cutting Oils Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cutting Oils Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cutting Oils capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cutting Oils manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cutting Oils :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Cutting Oils Production by Regions

5 Cutting Oils Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

