Global Dairy Alternatives Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

The soy milk segment, on the basis of type, accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The dominance of this segment is mainly driven by the surplus soy milk varieties in terms of flavors, blends, fat content, and formulations offered by leading dairy alternative manufacturers. It is also coupled with the increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits of soy-based products, and easy availability of convenient and healthy dairy-free soy milk. The almond milk segment, on the basis of type, accounted for the second-largest share in 2017 owing to its health benefits as well as easy availability of raw materials. The food application of the dairy alternatives market holds the largest market share due to the usage of plant-based ingredients in applications such as cheese, creamer, yogurt, pudding, and ice cream.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dairy Alternatives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Dairy Alternatives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

The Whitewave Foods Company

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers

Sunopta Inc.

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Eden Foods Inc.

Nutriops S.L

Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.

Triballat Noyal

Valsoia S.P.A.

DÃ¶hler GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Oat

Rice

Hemp

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Plain and sweetened

Plain and unsweetened

Flavored and sweetened

Flavored and unsweetened

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Dairy Alternatives market.

Chapter 1, to describe Dairy Alternatives Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Dairy Alternatives, with sales, revenue, and price of Dairy Alternatives, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Dairy Alternatives, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Dairy Alternatives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dairy Alternatives sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

